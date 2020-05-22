Three people injured in Lufkin shooting over money, 1 suspect in custody with others at large

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Three people were injured after a shooting in Lufkin after an argument over money, according to Officer Jessica Pebsworth.

The incident happened outside of a home on Ellis Avenue around 3 a.m. Friday morning. When officers arrived they found an injured male and female who had sufferde non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Neighbors hears between 10-20 shots being fired and multiple shell casings at the home. Officers believe there were at least three shooters and that the incident began over a disagreement about money being owed to someone that had not been repaid.

A 6:30 a.m., investigators received a call of a third wounded person, who is male, and believed to be on of the shooters. He is being treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

“As you can tell, there are lots of moving parts to this investigation and what we have been able to share at this point is preliminary information. Though we believe there are involved parties still at large, we do not feel there is a threat to public at this time. It appears the involved parties knew each other and this was not a random act.” LPD Public Relations Specialist Jessica Pebsworth

Anyone with information is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.