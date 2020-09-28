Three people hurt in drive-by shooting in Lufkin

Three people are hurt after a drive-by shooting in Lufkin. Police said the incident unfolded around 11:20 at the 1100 block of Culverhouse Street Sunday night.

Witnesses reported seeing a house party in the front yard of home on the block when an argument broke out between two people. A while later shots rang out from a white sedan as it passed by the house hitting three partygoers.

The victims are expected to recover and the shooter is still on the loose this morning. Lufkin Police did not identify anyone involved in the case nor do they have a description of the alleged shooter’s car.

If you know anything about this shooting please call Lufkin Police.