Three arrested for making fake bomb threat in Kilgore Walmart for social media prank

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Three people have been charged in connection to a fake bomb threat at a Kilgore Walmart, according to local police.

Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday night, a backpack was found laying in the middle of the floor with a note that said “Bomb in Here.”

Kilgore Police quickly responded to the scene and the store was evacuated. Upon conducting interviews, police felt comfortable to open the backpack.

Officers found several stuffed animals inside and it was intended as a social media prank. Three suspects were eventually identified and charged with making a terroristic threat.