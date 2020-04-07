Three arrested after officers find weapons following disturbance call in convenience store parking lot

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Three men have been arrested after officers found weapons and personal protective equipment at a Lufkin home.

At 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a gas station on Atkinson Drive for a report of a group of men waving around and racking a shotgun in the parking lot.

The caller believed the men were going to rob the store and heard them talking about ‘crips’ and throwing up gang signs.

Before officers arrived, the group left the store in a black car.

Shortly after, officers stopped the suspected vehicle at the end of Broaddus Street. The men were identified as John Richard, 26, Akeem Hurts, 17, and Jyterion Session, 17, all from Lufkin.

After searching the area, officers found a loaded shotgun hidden on top of the roof of a mobile home porch. A handgun was also located under a blue jacket on a patio table.

In addition to the weapons, officers recovered blue latex gloves, blue jackets, a blue face mask, and a blue bandana.

The men claimed the masks and gloves were for coronavirus protection. All were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity – conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.