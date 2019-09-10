Texas woman convicted for illegal vote in 2016 election back in court to appeal sentence

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – A Texas woman whose case has received national attention is in court on Tuesday appealing her conviction for voting illegally in the 2016 election.

Crystal Mason was convicted in 2011 for fraud but was released on supervised probation.

She testified that she did not know that her vote was illegal when she cast it.

Texas law stipulates that knowingly voting illegally is a second-degree felony with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Mason was sentenced to five.

Her case is being heard in the Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth.

Her defense lawyer has called the sentence “outrageous” saying that the punishment did not fit the crime.

Mason is currently out on bond while she appeals. The ACLU has jumped to her defense while fighting the conviction.

Dale Ho, the Director of the ACLU Voting Rights Project, said that the law is a “window into how the myth of voter fraud is weaponized to keep Black and brown people shut out from our democracy.”