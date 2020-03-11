Texas teen jailed for allegedly injuring grandmother after being asked to take out trash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls teenager is behind bars after police said he injured his grandmother after she asked him to take out the trash.

Jakob Joel Blankenship, 17, is charged with injury to a child, elderly individual or disabled individual and resisting arrest.

His bonds total $7,500.00.

The victim was Blankenship’s grandmother, a 78-year-old woman, standing at 5’2″ and weighing 120 pounds, according to police.

According to the arrest affidavit, Blankenship had been in a verbal argument with his live-in girlfriend and was possibly intoxicated.

Police said the victim told them she asked Blankenship to take out the trash.

According to the affidavit, Blankenship then became angry and yelled “shut the [expletive] up, grandma” and told her to get out of his face.

Police said the victim told them she then held her hand up and Blankenship violently used force to push away her arm, causing her pain.

The alleged victim then called the police.

When officers arrived, they said they heard arguing before Blankenship answered the door, saying, “the [expletive expletive] cops is here”.

When officers asked to speak to the grandmother, they say Blankenship asked one of them to “take off your badge and fight me in the street.”

Police said after a struggle, another officer was able to assist in subduing and arresting Blankenship.

According to authorities, the Wichita Falls Police Department had received a previous call from the grandmother regarding damage to her property caused by Blankenship.