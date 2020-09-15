Texas sheriff’s deputy accused of murdering girlfriend

DENTON, Texas (KETK) – A Tarrant County sheriff’s deputy is facing murder charges in the death of his girlfriend after he told police she reportedly died by suicide.

According to our NBCDFW affiliate, Denton police were called to a home at 11:30 p.m. back on Wednesday, August 26 after a shooting was reported.

Tarrant County Sheriff’d Deputy Jay Allan Rotter, 36, reported to police that his girlfriend shot herself. She was later identified as 46-year-old Leslie Lynn Hartman.

Denton police said Monday that “detectives executed search warrants and analyzed physical evidence” that led to them developing Rotter as a suspect in Hartman’s death.

Rotter was arrested Monday afternoon on charges of murder and tampering with evidence. He is being held in the Denton City Jail on a $1.15 million bond.

The following statement was released by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office: