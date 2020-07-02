Texas Rangers arrest Onalaska officer for official oppression

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Rangers have arrested an Onalaska police officer on a charge of official oppression.

Official oppression is “acting under color” of his or her office of employment. It can include intentionally subjecting another to mistreatment or arrest, denying another in the exercise of one’s rights, and intentionally subjecting another to sexual harassment.

Gabriel Moore, 43, was booked into the Polk County Jail.

Investigations began in May but officials believe Moore may have committed similar crimes in other areas. He has worked at several police agencies in Polk, Montgomery, Chambers, and Harris Counties since 2002.

Anyone with information about similar offenses is asked to call Texas Ranger Ryan Clendennen at (936)327-6836.