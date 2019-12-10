Texas police lieutenant arrested on child porn charge

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KETK) – A New Braunfels police lieutenant was arrested on Monday on charges of child pornography possession, according to our sister station KXAN.

Jacob Pullen was taken into custody by the Texas Rangers and has been on administrative leave since November when the department was made aware of the investigation.

Pullen is still technically employed by the department, but only because according to the law, civil servants cannot be fired until an indictment is handed down.

Pullen was hired by the department in 2006.