Texas murder suspect arrested in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, Lousiana (KETK/AP) – A Texas woman has been taken into custody over in Shreveport for a January 11 Arlington murder.

31-year-old Leah Franklin was arrested by U.S. Marshals for the stabbing death of Antonio Merle, according to Arlington PD in a press release.

The @USMarshalsHQ in Shreveport arrested 31-year old Leah Franklin for Murder resulting from the death of Antonio Merle on January 11, 2020. Medical Examiner ruled the case a homicide. The suspect remains in the Shreveport Jail pending extradition back to Tarrant County. pic.twitter.com/JBdZl7Rv37 — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) January 19, 2020

Court records do not show that Franklin has been formally charged and Caddo Parish, Louisiana, jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Police say Merle was found with stab wounds about 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 11 and died later at a hospital.