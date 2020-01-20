Texas murder suspect arrested in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, Lousiana (KETK/AP) – A Texas woman has been taken into custody over in Shreveport for a January 11 Arlington murder.
31-year-old Leah Franklin was arrested by U.S. Marshals for the stabbing death of Antonio Merle, according to Arlington PD in a press release.
Court records do not show that Franklin has been formally charged and Caddo Parish, Louisiana, jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on her behalf.
Police say Merle was found with stab wounds about 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 11 and died later at a hospital.