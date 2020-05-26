Texas man sets hotel worker on fire during robbery attempt

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – Fort Worth police are on the hunt for a man accused of setting a hotel clerk on fire during a robbery attempt Sunday night.

According to officials, a middle-aged man walked into the lobby, demanded money, and threatened to set himself on fire if the clerk did not comply.

Security video shows the man douse the clerk and the front desk in some kind of accelerant. He is then seen pointing to the money drawer with one hand while holding a lighter in the other.

After a few seconds, he throws the lighter through the opening, causing a massive flame-up. Thankfully, the clerk was able to back far enough away to avoid serious injury.

The man is then seen leaving the scene in a white, four-door car believed to be a Honda Accord with a sunroof and rear spoiler.

If you have any information, please contact the Fort Worth police.