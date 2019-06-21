Texas man masterminded David Ortiz shooting, case of mistaken identity

A Texas man is accused of being the mastermind behind the shooting that nearly killed former baseball star David Ortiz.

Authorities say Victor Hugo Gomez orchestrated the shooting from the United States, where he is wanted by U.S. authorities, the attorney general of the Dominican Republic said Wednesday.

FILE – In this Oct. 10, 2016, file photo, Boston Red Sox’s David Ortiz waves from the field at Fenway Park after Game 3 of baseball’s American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians in Boston. Officials say Ortiz, who was shot in the Dominican Republic on June 9, 2019, at an outdoor cafe, was the victim of incompetent criminals who were trying to kill a man next to him. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

AG Jean Alain Rodríguez Sánchez said Gomez has long-established ties to the Gulf Cartel. He also spent time in a Dominican jail on drug charges.

Our sister station in Houston KPRC reported that the Department of Justice was investigating Gomez as early as March in a major drug trafficking case.

Sánchez also said that Gomez was attempting to take out Ortiz’s friend Sixto David Fernandez. The two are cousins.

The idea of the shooting being a case of mistaken identity was initially dismissed by investigators because of Ortiz’s extreme popularity in the Dominican Republic.

Ortiz and Fernandez were wearing similar clothes that night, according to authorities.

Investigators have told CNN that a total off 11 suspects are in custody for the shooting, but Gomez is still on the run.