Texas man faces capital murder charge for shooting rampage that left 3 dead, 2 wounded

DAYTON, Texas (KETK/AP) – A Texas man is behind bars and facing capital murder charges for a bloody shooting spree on Monday that left three people dead and two wounded.

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. just outside of Dayton, about 50 miles northeast of Houston. The accused killer is 41-year-old Michael Wettstein and is a resident of the cul de sac where the killings occurred.

Sheriff’s Captain Ken DeFoor said that Wettstein is accused of killing one person in the first home, two people in the second, and wounding a father and daughter in the third. He is being held without bond, pending arraignment.

No identities of the dead or wounded have been released by authorities. Invesitgators are still searching for a motive.