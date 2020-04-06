Texas man charged with shooting infant daughter, sister, mother

SAN ANTONIO (KETK) – A Texas man is behind bars after a horrifying domestic shooting late Saturday night.

Police say 19-year-old Lance Tello was in a bedroom with his one-month-old daughter and a witness when he shot her.

After his mother and sister rushed into the house after the inital gunshot, Tello turned the gun on the mas well.

The baby and Tello’s sister are in critical condition while his mother is stable. Authorities say Tello may have a mental health issue.

He has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and faces up to life in prison.