Texas man charged with capital murder in fatal stabbing of 7-year-old brother

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – A Texas man was charged with capital murder on Sunday after allegedly stabbing his 7-year-old brother to death Saturday night.

The incident happened Saturday night in Haltom City, a suburb of Fort Worth. Police arrived to the home and found the victim, Jacob Gabriel Brito, bleeding from multiple wounds.

He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Outside of the home, 20-year-old Isidro Brito Bruno was found with a self-inflicted stab wound to his upper body, according to an AP report.

He was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment. Investigators are still searching for a motive.

Bruno is being held on a $250,000 bond in the Tarrant County Jail.

