Texas man arrested for setting house fire with kids inside

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – A man has been arrested in Fort Worth after it was found he intentionally set fires in a home where he knew there were kids inside.

According to our sister station NBC5, police said they believe Courtney Eugene Smith, 39, endangered children by intentionally starting three fires after what began as a domestic disturbance over the weekend.

Smith allegedly set the fires in locations where the kids could not escape quickly. Some of Smith’s criminal record included animal cruelty, assaulting a family member and making a terroristic threat to a family member.

Police said they arrested Smith early Sunday morning and transported him to the Arlington City Jail, where he is held on $195,000 bond.