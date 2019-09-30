Texas man arrested for quadruple homicide after Sunday shooting

BEAUMONT, Texas (KETK) – A Beaumont man is behind bars Monday morning after police arrested him on four counts of murder for a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Lively James Sutton, 22, is accused of killing his four roommates after a fight shortly after 12 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The victims were identified as Bobby Wyatt, 39; Shannon Sutton, 23; Alvin Lee Bellard, 32; and Elijah Rideau, 33, all of Beaumont.

Two of the victims died at the scene while two more died later at a local hospital.

Local detectives are still investigating what led to the roommates to fight in the first place.

Beaumont is still recovering from Tropical Storm Imelda, which pummeled South Texas and left two people in Beaumont dead.