Texas man arrested for Ole Miss student’s murder

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – The man arrested for the murder of a 21-year-old female Ole Miss student is from Fort Worth, according to our sister station NBC5 and local media in Mississippi.

Brandon Thessfeld, 22, was arrested for allegedly killing Ally Kostial just before 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

Authorities suspected foul play after finding her body near a lake on Saturday that is a popular destination for Ole Miss students. The lake is located just under 30 miles from campus.

Kostial was last seen Friday night outside of a bar near the University of Mississippi, where she was enrolled in summer classes.

A Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department news release said foul play was apparently involved in the woman’s death.

In the NBC5 report, sources close to the case say that Kostial was shot eight times.

The discovery stunned both Kostial’s fellow students and those living nearby, the TODAY show reported.

“It’s just hard for me, because all I can think about when I see her face is what she went through, what she was thinking, what she was saying,” said Anna Pasco, a friend of Kostial. “It’s really, really hard.”

The university said that Kosital was a marketing student working towards her bachelor’s degree.