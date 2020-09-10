Texas man accused of shooting Georgia deputy captured Wednesday night

GORDON COUNTY, Georgia (KETK/NBC) – A Texas man wanted for allegedly shooting two people, including a sheriff’s deputy in Georgia, has been captured.

29-year-old Dalton Lee Potter was captured in Whitfield County after being on the lam for the past three days.

Related Content 2 Texas men sought after shooting of Georgia deputy, vest saved him

He is accused of firing numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney from inside his vehicle, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday. Hackney was struck, but his ballistic vest saved him.

Potter had been hauling a stolen trailer late Monday night and was pulled over by deputies. That’s when the gunfire started, officials said.

Hackney and another deputy returned fire, but Potter started driving away on the Interstate. He wrecked the truck and ran into the woods.

Potter is now facing charges of aggravated assault on a police officer.