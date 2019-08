ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Game Wardens are seeking information on the death of an alligator found in Angelina County.

The alligator was killed at Jones Park around 12:00 a.m. on August 19, according to Texas’ Wildlife Crime-Stopper Program.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for the crime.

For any information, call 1-800-792-4263.