Texas family of 6, including four young children, found dead inside car at home

SAN ANTONIO (KETK) – A San Antonio family of six, including four children under the age of four, was found dead inside their car late Thursday night.

According to our NBC-affiliate WOAI, their SUV was found in the garage with all six inside. There were broken windows all throughout the house and car seats sitting on the front lawn. It is unknown if this is due to police activity at the scene.

Investigators say there was a note on the front door saying there were bodies inside and not to enter. Once inside, a department robot was sent in where it found a possible explosive device and the area was temporarily cleared.

The family has not been identified, but their ages were released:

Male, 38 years

Female, 36 years

Male, 4 years

Female, 3 years

Female, 1 year

Male, 11-months

Police were called to the scene for a welfare check after a military service member from the family did not show up for work.

After a sweep of the rest of the house, surrounding neighbors were later allowed to return home.