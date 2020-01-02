Texas ‘Affluenza Teen’ Ethan Couch back in custody for probation violation

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – The infamous “Affluenza teen” Ethan Crouch has been arrested for a probation violation, according to Tarrant County spokesman David McClelland.

Couch, now a 22-year-old, violated his probation by testing positive for THC, the ingredient in marijuana that makes someone high.

At the time of this posting, no bond has been set.

In June 2013, then 16-year-old Couch was driving drunk as well as high on marijuana and Valium. He struck a large crowd of people, killing four and seriously injuring nine others. His blood-alcohol level later tested at .24, three times the legal limit for adult drivers.

Couch and his mother fled to Mexico where they were later arrested a few years later in the town of Puerto Vallarta. For the deaths of the four people, Couch was only sentenced to two years in prison.

He was required to wear an ankle monitor when he was released from prison in April 2019. In May of last year, a judge allowed him to removed it.