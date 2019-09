TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana police department had a tongue-in-cheek offer on it’s Facebook page: Testing local meth to see if it’s “gluten-free.”

Worried that your meth is not gluten free – or maybe contains sugar or some other unhealthy additive? Just bring it… Posted by Texarkana Texas Police Department on Tuesday, September 3, 2019

The department wrote: “Just bring it down to us this week, and we will be happy to test it for you for free.”

They even offered to do it “while you wait.”

The posts had over 1,000 interactions on Facebook in just over an hour.