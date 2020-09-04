Texarkana Texas police department searching for woman who changes her appearance to steal

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Texas police department is looking for a woman in the Texarkana area who has stolen from multiple stores.

Amanda Pollock was seen last Wednesday going through a self-checkout lane with two 43-inch televisions and what the police describe as “something” from the hardware section.

However she only scanned and paid for two sodas.

Police say that the store hadn’t figured out what she had done until she was long gone.

According to the Facebook post, she went back the next day and got two more televisions. The police say she apparently got spooked and for some reason left everything abandoned in the apparel section.

She was seen driving a dark Chevrolet Impala in the parking lot for both days where an unidentified man helped her load the first two televisions into the car the first day.

Detective Warren Smith was able to track down the former owner of the car which led him straight to Pollock. Warren was able to positively identify Pollock as the suspect in the theft where she got a warrant out for her arrest.

Pollock has been convicted of theft at least twice before, the charge was upgraded to a felony.

According to the Texarkana police department she also has a felony parole violation warrant in the state of Arkansas.

Pollock is said to live in Hope but visits Texarkana occasionally.

If you happen to know where Pollock is call the Texarkana police department at 903-798-3116 or the Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.