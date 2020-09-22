Texarkana man arrested for vehicle burglary at hotel parking lot Sunday morning

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – On Sunday morning, Zane Goodwin was arrested after being spotted wandering around a hotel parking lot pulling on car door handles.

Goodwin left in a silver van before officials were able to get there .

Inside the back of the van, officials could see what they say an “odd assortment” of things such as a Yeti cooler, ladder and a floor jack.

The officials went back to the hotel and where the original call came from and they were able to find out what items had been stolen.

Goodwin was arrested for two counts of vehicle burglary.

Officers also found drugs on him for both possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Goodwin was booked into the Bi-State Jail, where his total bond was set at $15,000.

All of the stolen items were returned to their rightful owners.