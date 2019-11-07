Testimony set to begin in capital murder trial for shooting of Tyler gas station clerk

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Testimony is set to begin in a Tyler man’s capital murder trial for the murder of a gas station clerk back in 2017.

Dameon Mosley, 28, is accused of fatally shooting 62-year-old Billy Dale Stacks during a robbery at the Conoco gas station on Jan. 28, 2017. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Surveillance footage shows a hooded individual hop the counter and waves a gun in front of Stacks, demanding money.

Stacks was shot twice by the killer, including once in the head, according to police. There is not a clear shot of the shooter’s face in the tapes released by police.

Two other people, 35-year-old LaMarcus Hannah and 26-year-old KeDarius Oliver, have also been charged with capital murder for their alleged involvement in the robbery.

Hannah was captured after a pursuit by police down an East Texas road and Mosley was taken into custody in Dallas the following day.

On Monday, more than 50 witnesses for the prosecution were sworn in and 114th District Court Judge Christi Kennedy put the gag rule into effect.

More than 50 prosecution witnesses sworn in this morning, none for the defense. Judge Kennedy says that testimony will begin either this Thursday or next Tuesday, November 12. @KETK https://t.co/s3Psyabz4y — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) November 4, 2019

Related Content