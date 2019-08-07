Terroristic threats made against Smith County State Farm

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The suspect has been arrested and identified after making terroristic threats against State Farm Insurance in Smith County.

On August 7, Smith County Sheriff’s Office received reports of an individual making threatening phone calls to State Farm.

After deputies listened to the calls, they identified the number and where the calls were coming from.

The caller was identified as Gregory McCleskey, 62.

McCleskey stated he had an AK-47 and the insurance company needed to pay his claim.

An arrest warrant was issued, charging McCleskey with a 3rd-degree felony offense of terroristic threat – placing the public in fear of serious bodily injury.

Before 5:00 p.m., McCleskey was arrested after refusing to leave his residence.

Judge Russell recommended the bond be set at $100,000. He remains in the Smith County Jail.