Teenagers lead East Texas deputies on wild overnight pursuit

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Two teenagers in Marshall led Harrison County deputies on a wild, overnight pursuit that ended in a crash, according to a release from the agency.

At 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, a car ran through a red light to avoid being pulled over by a deputy. The car then sped over 70 miles per hour, running through multiple red lights and driving the wrong direction down a one-way road.

The car then headed down University Dr. near ETBU and crashed after running through a stop sign. The driver was a black male and the passenger was a black female.

The female was identified as a 14-year-old and she was treated at Good Shepard Hospital. She was released into her grandmother’s custody, who identified the stolen vehicle as hers.

The male driver gave a false name to police and lied by saying he was 9 years old. However, he was dropped at a residence who claimed she was his mother.

When deputies learned his true identity, they returned to the home to find the boy and woman gone. The grandmother of the girl stated that she had never met the boy before.

A juvenile pick-up order will be issued for both occupants of the vehicle for criminal charges.

By law, the identities of the two teenagers are not released because they are minors.