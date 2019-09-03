Teenager stabbed to death protecting younger sister from bullies

ATLANTA (KETK) – A Georgia 19-year-old was stabbed to death on Sunday trying to protect her younger sister from bullies, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The report says that 14-year-old Jashaunte Marshall has been charged with the murder of Ta’Lela Fontia Stevenson.

Stevenson’s mother, Alfonza Simmons, said she witnessed the attack near her Atlanta home. She says her 14-year-old daughter was being bullied and Stevenson intervened, ordering the three bullies to stop.

Investigators say that Marshall stabbed two people and then a fight broke out. An 18-year-old man was treated for a stab wound to his arm.

Stevenson had recently given birth to a baby girl and was accepted to a local nursing program.