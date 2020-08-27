Taxi driver accused of killing teen daughters in 2008 caught in Texas after 12 years on the run

DALLAS (KETK/AP) – A Texas taxi driver that has eluded police and the FBI for 12 years was arrested late Wednesday in North Texas, according to the FBI.

Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was arrested on capital murder charges for the 2008 New Year’s Day shootings of his two teenage daughters, 17-year-old Sarah Said and 18-year-old Amina Said. He had been on the Top 10 FBI Most Wanted List since 2014.

A police report at the time said a family member told investigators that the suspect threatened “bodily harm″ against Sarah for going on a date with a non-Muslim. The mother, Patricia Said, fled with her daughters in the week before their deaths because she was in “great fear for her life.”

Gail Gattrell, the sisters’ great-aunt, has called the deaths an “honor killing,” in which a woman is murdered by a relative to protect her family’s honor.

The two sisters were later found shot multiple times in a cab outside of a motel in Irving. Police said that Sarah had called 911 and told authorities that she was dying.

“Help,” she said a crying voice on the 911 recording. “I’m dying. Oh my God. Stop it.”

Police had trouble locating the sisters despite the call. A dispatcher repeatedly requested an address, but it went unanswered. An hour later, a second 911 call was received was the motel saying that their bodies had been found.

“They don’t look alive,” said the caller, whose name was deleted from the recording.

“Even after 12 years of frustration and dead-ends, the pursuit for their killer never ceased,” Irving Police Chief Jeff Spivey said in a statement Wednesday. “Today’s arrest of their father, Yaser Said brings us closer to ensuring justice is served on their behalf.”