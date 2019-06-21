Tango Blast Gang Member found guilty; Sentenced to 40 years in confinement

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Estevan Camacho has been found guilty of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit aggravated assault. He was sentenced to 40 years in confinement according to the Texas Department of Corrections.

Camacho entered his in-laws house without permission and began threatening his wife, who was living in the house, with a handgun before he was forced out.

Evidence shows that the defendant’s mother-in-law called police the day before because Camacho was threatening his wife in the front yard.

Camacho has a history of domestic violence against his wife along with multiple felony charges He was also a documented member of the Tango Blast prison gang.