Suspected Tyler arsonist arrested in Clay County

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man believed to have set fire to a Tyler home was arrested in Clay County early Wednesday morning.

The fire started in the 1500 block of Everglades Drive in Tyler on Tuesday, according to Paul Findley with the Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper arrested David Anthony Sewejkis, 37, of Tyler in Clay County. He is being held on a felony arson of habitation charge with a bond set at $100,000.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there is no indication on when he will be extradited back to Tyler.

