Suspect of bank robbery dies after police chase in Nacogdoches leads to crash

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police and the Texas Department of Public Safety are assisting with a vehicle crash after an armed robbery at Houston-area Bank Thursday night.

After 7:00 p.m. Lufkin police were on pursuit of a vehicle on Loop 287 at Old Moffett Road of an armed suspect that robbed Houston-area Bank, according to police.

When the officer initiated a traffic stop, the suspect refused to stop and continued on U.S. 59 north at speeds near 100 mph.

The suspect continued north toward Nacogdoches until he wrecked out near the 12th hole at Woodland Hills Golf Course.

The suspect died on impact.