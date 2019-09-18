Suspect in double shooting at East Texas Waffle House in custody

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say the suspect in the shooting that wounded two people early Saturday morning at a Texarkana Waffle House is in custody.

According to Texarkana Police, 30-year-old Calvin Gardner turned himself in to police around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and was booked into the Bi-State Jail for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers were dispatched the report of a shooting at the restaurant at 3:12 on Saturday morning.

When they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One had been shot in the chest and the other in the back and arm. The officers immediately began providing emergency aid prior to the arrival of EMS. Both men were taken to area hospitals, where one was initially listed in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

Both men are expected to survive.

Detectives determined that this incident was a continuation of an altercation that happened a few minutes before in Texarkana, Arkansas, TAPD says.