Suspect dead, two officers injured in officer-involved shooting at El Paso Walmart

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a Walmart store in Far East El Paso that left one person dead and injured two officers.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. at the store located at 12236 Montana near Loop 375.

Two officers in the Auto Task Force received information on a possible stolen vehicle inside the Walmart parking lot, EPPD spokesman Adrian Cisneros said.

During the stop, a fight ensued between the two officers and the suspect. The driver allegedly dragged the two officers through the parking lot, eventually stopping when the SUV hit the building.

One officer fired his weapon at the suspect, killing him at the scene.

The two officers have been taken to the hospital where their injuries are currently unknown.

According to investigators, shoppers inside the store began being escorted out of the store at about 1:20 a.m. toward the Lowe’s Parking lot, located on the West side of the Walmart property.

Anyone with family inside the store is asked to pick them up at the nearby Lowe’s parking lot, according to a tweet.

Walmart will be closed for business through Thursday afternoon. Police will be providing information later Thursday morning on when customers and employees can retrieve their vehicles once the scene is cleared.