Suspect dead in Longview officer-involved shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police have identified the suspect who died from injuries sustained in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a trespassing call at a local business in the 400 block of W. Loop 281 after 10:00 a.m.

The suspect left the scene, but police were given their vehicle description and license plate number that matched a vehicle stolen in an aggravated robbery reported on August 2.

After 11:00 a.m., officers found the vehicle along with two men. One suspect was armed with a handgun. The man raised the gun at officers, who shot, striking the man. He was transported to the hospital, later succumbing to his injuries.

He was identified as Detravian Allison, 18.

The officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave while the matter is under investigation by DPS Texas Rangers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867.