Suspect arrested for murder of Longview woman

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police have one man in custody after a Saturday night shooting left one woman dead.

Police say officers were dispatched on a welfare call to the 1200 block of Temple Street at 3:19 a.m. Sunday, where they found the body of Kimberly Wallace, 39.

Police then obtained a murder warrant for 41-year-old Kenneth Earl Thomas Jr. of Longview.

When confronted, Thomas began shooting at the officers who returned fire.

Thomas was wounded twice and taken to the hospital before being released back into police custody.

The Longview Police Department says no officers were injured in the shooting.

He is currently being held on the warrant for first-degree murder in the Gregg County North Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Thomas has an extensive criminal history with two convictions for assault, including one with a deadly weapon. He also has been convicted of theft, drug possession, and criminal trespassing.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave with pay, as is standard protocol.