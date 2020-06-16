Supreme Court overrules Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, orders new review for death row inmate

WASHINGTON (KETK) – After making history on Monday with a landmark decision that LGBTQ+ people cannot face workplace discrimination, the Supreme Court also handed down another significant decision for a Texas death row inmate.

In a 6-3 opinion, the justices sent Terence Andrus’, 32, case back to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals for further review concerning the sentencing phase of his trial. Chief Justice John Roberts and Trump-nominee Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the four liberal justices.

They wrote that the Texas court must consider whether the large amount of mitigating evidence that was not presented at Andrus’ trial should warrant a new punishment phase.

Under Texas law, after convicting a defendant of capital murder the jury must then decide whether to sentence him to life in prison or the death penalty. the vote must be unanimous to be given lethal injection. Andrus’ case focused on two factors:

Enough evidence to show that Andrus received ineffective counsel “below an objective standard of reasonableness

There was a reasonable probability that the result of the proceedings would have been different if he had proper counsel

Both of those factors must be met in order to grant Andrus a new punishment phase. His lawyer, former Fort Bend County prosecutor James Crowley, died last year.

Andrus was sentenced to death in 2012 for two 2008 shooting deaths in Fort Bend County during an unsuccessful carjacking attempt. Last year, the Court of Criminal Appeals rejected the trial court’s recommendation on appeal that Andrus receive a new punishment trial because his lawyer failed to raise potentially sentence-changing evidence.

The Supreme Court ruling focused on his mother’s drug addiction, Andrus having to raise his own siblings when his mother would disappear, his own drug use, as well as multiple suicide attempts and a diagnosis of psychosis. Nearly none of this was presented to the jury during the trial eight years ago.

“During Andrus’ capital trial, however, nearly none of this mitigating evidence reached the jury,” the justices wrote. “That is because Andrus’ defense counsel not only neglected to present it; he failed even to look for it.”

While all nine justices held that Andrus likely met the first of the two phases, Justice Alito wrote in the dissent that it was unlikely that the outcome would have been different even with the mitigating evidence presented to the jury. Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch joined the dissent. Alito pointed to the following:

Andrus’ long, violent criminal history

His prison violence against other detainees

Threw urine at a prison guard and repeatedly threatened to kill another

Had the words “murder weapon tattooed on his hands and a smoking gun on his forearm

In recent years, the U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly knocked the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals in harsh rulings on death penalty decisions.

Twice, the high court overturned the state court’s decisions in the case of Bobby Moore, first invalidating the Texas court’s method for determining whether a death row inmate is intellectually disabled and therefore ineligible for the death penalty. After the state court again said Moore did not qualify as intellectually disabled and was eligible for execution, the Supreme Court again tossed the ruling and made the decision itself that Moore was disabled.