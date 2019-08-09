Spaghetti thrown at woman during argument, Bryant PD says

BRYANT, Ark. – An Arkansas woman has been arrested after police say she threw hot spaghetti at another woman in her home during an argument.

It happened Wednesday evening in the 2700 block of Mills Park Rd., says the Bryant Police Department (BPD).

When officers arrived, they reported finding the victim standing outside the home covered only in a towel.

She told them she had been in the shower when the other women threw the cooked pasta on her. Police noted that spaghetti had been “strewn around” the home.

The BPD says officers had also been called to the home earlier in the evening when the two women were arguing. The officers left at that time after the women agreed to “split up,” says the incident report.

When police went back the second time, they arrested Brittney Morris, 31, on a charge of assault in the third degree on a family or household member. She was booked into the Saline County Jail but was later released on her own recognizance.