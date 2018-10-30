South Boston gangster "Whitey" Bulger killed in prison

Boston mob boss James "Whitey" Bulger was killed at a West Virginia prison.

The feared former boss of the Winter Hill Gang, was convicted for his part in 11 murders claiming victims in Massachusetts, Florida, and Oklahoma.

Bulger was sentenced to life in prison in 2013 after evading authorities for 16 years as one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives, arrested in 2011 in Santa Monica, California.

Tuesday, Bulger was transferred to the Hazelton United States Penitentiary, where he was killed, the same day as the transfer.

According to the Boston Globe , three people, speaking anonymously, said a fellow inmate with Mafia ties was being investigated for the death at the US Penitentiary.

Bulger was 89 years old.

His criminal convictions include extortion, conspiracy, money-laundering and drug dealing. The jury believed he took part in 11 of 19 killings.