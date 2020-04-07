Smith County Sheriff’s Office looking to identify women who allegedly stole hygiene products

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is searching to identify women who allegedly stole hygiene products from a Dollar General in Tyler.

Sheriff Larry Smith posted Monday afternoon that the women appeared to be driving a blue 2006 Chrysler 300 and that one looked to be wearing a blonde wig.

The alleged thieves headed down HWY 271 towards the Kilgore and Longview area.

If you have any information, Smith asks that you contact Detective Loftis at 903-590-2784 or email at TLOFTIS@SMITH-COUNTY.com