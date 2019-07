TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for an Overton man that is charged with endangering a child.

Matthew Labeff, 34, has bond set for the charge at $300,000 and has an extensive criminal history.

He has three assault convictions over the span of seven years, including on a public servant. On that conviction, he was sentenced to seven years probation.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.