Smith County mother arrested after toddler tests positive for meth, faked drug tests with toilet water

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County woman has been charged for endangering a child after her 3-year-old toddler tested positive for meth, according to a warrant obtained by KETK News.

Tracilee Hippe, 32 of Winona, was arrested back on April 11 for the state jail felony after a four-month investigation by Child Protective Services.

According to the warrant, the investigation began back in December 2019 and during the course of it Hippe and her three-year-old daughter were drug-tested. The tests came back positive for meth.

At the time Hippe and the daughter were living with her parents and Winona. The parents were also tested for drugs and they came back negative.

Hippe’s mother told investigators that she regularly paid for urine drug tests for daughter and they always came back negative. She stated she would not tolerate drugs while allowing Hippe and her daughters to stay with them.

According to the warrant, Hippe confessed to deputies that she scooped toilet water into a cup for her mom’s drug tests, which is why they always came back negative.

Hippe was taken to the Smith County Jail where she posted a $100,000 bond. She faces up to two years in prison.