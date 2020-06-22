Smith County man turns himself in after shooting man in the head at party

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – An Overton man is behind bars after he shot a man in the head at a party in Gladewater early Sunday morning.

19-year-old Trevor Tinney of Overton turned himself in to police after reports of a shooting in the 13600 block of CR 3104 outside of Gladewater. The shooting occurred just after 1:45 a.m.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Quavion Mumphrey, also from Overton. He was sustained a gunshot wound to the head and he was flown to Parkland Hospital in Dallas after originally being taken to Good Shepard Hospital in Longview.

Mumphrey is in critical condition as of this writing.

241st District Court Judge Jack Skeen set a $300,000 bond for Tinney and he is currently in the Smith County Jail. It is unclear at this time what the motive for the shooting was.

Tinney has previously been arrested in Gregg County for assault on two separate occasions, but he was never indicted. He also has a pending misdemeanor marijuana possession charge pending.

The case remains under investigation.