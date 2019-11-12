Smith County man sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for drug trafficking

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was sentenced to federal prison for manufacturing and possession of marijuana on Tuesday.

Eduardo Pineda, 26, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for manufacturing marijuana and possession with intent to manufacture and distribute marijuana.

According to 2016 court records, Pineda supervised large-scale marijuana cultivation throughout East Texas, including public lands such as Davy Crockett and Sabine National Forests.

Other sites included private property where Pineda and others trespassed without the knowledge or consent of landowners.

Pineda and others were responsible for cultivating thousands of marijuana plants across several of these locations. He has no criminal record in Smith County.