Smith County man pleads guilty to forging over 100 fake U.S. immigration documents

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Flint man pled guilty in federal court on Tuesday to creating over 100 fake U.S. immigration documents, according to U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown.

Jose Luis Marquez Rodriguez admitted to falsifying social security cards and Permanent Residence cards. In court, he said that he was responsible for distributing over 100 false documents in the conspiracy that spanned nearly 10 years.

He will be forced to turn over several firearms he owed, a computer, and more than $30,000 cash. Rodriguez was also fined over $300,000 from profits he made during the forgery.

Under federal law, he will face up to five years in prison for the crime. There is no date set yet for the sentencing hearing.

The case was investigated by the FBI, DEA, ICE, Texas DPS, and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.