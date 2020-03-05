Smith County jailer arrested for sneaking contraband in hamburger buns

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County detention officer was taken into custody on Wednesday after an internal investigation revealed that he had been sneaking contraband into the jail.

According to Sheriff Larry Smith, Officer Lance Watson was identified as the source of the contraband through an unnamed source. Upon search of inmate pods, several contraband items, including a cellphone, were found.

A search was conducted inside Watson’s lunchbox and more contraband was found inside fast-food hamburger buns.

“There are but few criminal acts that I can think of that are viler than when a law enforcement or detention officer violates the trust of our citizens. Both, we and the public expect those in the law enforcement profession to be held to a higher standard. We have sworn to protect and defend. Acts such as this tarnishes the badge and erodes the public’s trust. Justice will prevail.” Sheriff Larry Smith

Watson has been charged with Prohibited Substance Inside a Correctional Facility and has had his bond set at $75,000. For security reasons, Smith said Watson would not be kept at the Smith County Jail but rather at another location.