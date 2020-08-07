Smith County inmate sentenced to 10 years in prison, 10 years probation for smuggling contraband

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) A former Smith County inmate has received her sentence for smuggling in contraband into the jail.

Alex Arnold, 39, of Tyler, has received 10 years in prison and 10 years probation for organized criminal activity for her role in smuggling the items inside.

Arnold is not the only was charged in this crime. Five other inmates and a jail guard have also been charged for their roles.

According to Sheriff Larry Smith, Officer Lance Watson was identified as the source of the contraband through an unnamed source. Upon search of inmate pods, several contraband items, including a cellphone, were found.

A search was conducted inside Watson’s lunchbox and more contraband was found inside fast-food hamburger buns.

There are but few criminal acts that I can think of that are viler than when a law enforcement or detention officer violates the trust of our citizens. Both, we and the public expect those in the law enforcement profession to be held to a higher standard. We have sworn to protect and defend. Acts such as this tarnishes the badge and erodes the public’s trust. Justice will prevail.”

Also charged with engaging in criminal activity are Tommy Allen, Joshua Bates, Jose Medrano-Clarke, Angel Torres-Caicedo, Cayman Marshall and Cody Wallace.