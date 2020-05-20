Smith County deputies, Whitehouse PD arrest suspect after high-speed chase

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Multiple East Texas law enforcement agencies were involved in a high-speed chase early Wednesday morning through Smith County

According to a witness and multiple law enforcement officials, the chase began in Whitehouse around 7:15 a.m. Whitehouse PD attempted to pull a suspect over, but they attempted to flee the scene.

The suspect drove away from Whitehouse to Troup and then through Bullard. After leaving Bullard, the suspect traveled up HWY 69 North towards Tyler, but officers were able to take him into custody without further incident.

The identify of the suspect has not been released. Details are scarce at this time and KETK News will update this story as more information becomes available.