Smith County deputies arrest Flint man on drug possession and firearm offenses

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Deputies arrest Flint man after finding large amount of methamphetamine, firearms, and U.S. currencies following K-9 assistance.

On Monday, December 30 a Smith County deputy observed individuals standing around a truck parked at a convenience store located at the 22100 block of Hwy 155 S in Flint.

When the deputy approached the area, the individuals suddenly left the scene in different directions.

Upon further investigation, authorities found the owner of the vehicle, Zaccereth Drake Silva, 23, of Flint to have an outstanding warrant for a parole violation.

The deputy was able to identify Silva from photos as the individual who exited the store and approached the truck.

The deputy then requested K-9 assistance who alerted authorities of narcotics within the vehicle. At this point, the deputy had probable cause to search the vehicle and located a large amount of methamphetamine, five handguns, a rifle, and significant amounts of U.S. currency. One of the handguns was also reported stolen.

Silva was located, arrested, and transported to the Smith County jail where he was charged with Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Theft of a Firearm and the outstanding Parole Violation warrant. His bond was set at $360,000.